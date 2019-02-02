SHC disposes of plea against Rao house as sub-jail

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday disposed of a petition seeking cancellation of an earlier Sindh government notification declaring former Malir SSP Rao Anwar’s house as a sub jail.

The former police officer is the prime suspect in the extra judicial murder of an aspiring Waziristan model Naqeebullah and four others. The high court’s decision came on a request by Naqeebullah’s father Muhammad Khan. During the hearing, Khan’s counsel Faisal Siddiqui told the court that his client did not wish to pursue the matter further since the accused had been granted bail in the case. Anwar is currently facing trial in an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi.

Last year through a notification Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal declared the former cop’s house a sub-jail citing threats to his life. The decision was challenged by Khan. The advocate had stressed that the treatment extended to Anwar by allowing detention in his own home declared as a sub jail is a simple continuation of the VVIP treatment being accorded to an alleged terrorist.

Shortly after the news of the fake encounter surfaced, a high level inquiry committee comprising senior police officials found that the Waziristan native was killed in a staged encounter on January 13, 2018.

The incident garnered outrage leading to countrywide protests. The Supreme Court of Pakistan took a suo motu notice of the matter and summoned Anwar who went underground.

On January 23, 2018 Anwar was caught by immigration officials at the Islamabad airport trying to board a Dubai bound flight.

However the former cop again went missing after eluding law enforcement agencies. He finally appeared before the apex court on March 21, 2018 and was arrested on the directives of former chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar.