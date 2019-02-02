‘Solving people’s problems priority’

LAHORE: On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Provincial Minister for Population Welfare Hashim Dogar and Adviser to Chief Minister on health Hanif Pitafi held meetings with the people coming from different cities to the Chief Minister’s Office.

According to a handout issued on Friday, they went to every citizen and inquired about the problems. They also issued directions to the officials concerned for the redress of the grievances. Provincial Minister Hashim Dogar said that solving the problems of the people is our important responsibility and we are here on the directions of Chief Minister to solve the problems of the people. We will fulfill the responsibility of solving public problems, he added. Usman Buzdar is a public Chief Minister who has maintained direct liaison with the general people. Hanif Pitafi said that every citizen is a VVIP for us. Usman Buzdar has opened the doors of his office to the common man, he said. The citizens visiting the CM’s Office were served with tea and biscuits.

House reclaimed: On the orders of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, police have got vacated the house of a citizen in the Dhang Shah area of Kasur from the illegal occupation of influential persons. The citizen has been given back the possession of his house by the police.

The chief minister took notice of illegal occupation of the house of a citizen namely Riaz by a local PTI chairman Khalid Mahmood Dogar and directed the Kasur Police to immediately retrieve the possession. The police took legal action against the group and Riaz has been given back the possession of his house. Riaz thanked the chief minister.

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar said that indiscriminate action against the land grabbers would continue and no leniency would be shown against the elements illegally occupying the properties of the citizens. The PTI government will never tolerate the squatters and implementation of zero-tolerance will be continued. The government will completely eradicate the menace of land grabbing from the society, he concluded.

PFA: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Friday launched a campaign to inspect confectionery units to ensure implementation of Punjab Pure Food Regulations. The PFA teams visited 1,280 confectionery units in a daylong drive in 36 districts of Punjab.

During the operation, PFA has sealed 56 units and charged 263 food business operators with heavy fine tickets for violating the rules of PFA Act. The drive was carried out on the special directions of PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman.

The PFA also registered cases against two units for serious violations of food law. Moreover, food safety teams have served warning notices for improvement to 900 sweets shops and stopped the production of eight units by serving emergency prohibition orders.