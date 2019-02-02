close
Sat Feb 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
I
INP
February 2, 2019

Five killed in Panjgur firing incident

Top Story

I
INP
February 2, 2019

PANJGUR: Firing by unknown men on Friday claimed the lives of five people in the Panjgur district. Unknown people in the Balochistan’s district of Panjgur opened firing, which resulted in the loss of five lives. Police shifted the dead bodies after reaching the spot to a nearby hospital and also began probe into the matter.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story