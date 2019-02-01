close
Fri Feb 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 1, 2019

Ali, Mahoor become badminton champions

Sports

ISLAMABAD: Wapda’s Mahoor Shahzad and Ali Mehdi emerged as the women and men champions respectively in the National Badminton Championship in Lahore on Thursday.

Ali Mehdi, who was ranked 8th, stunned seasoned Murad Ali in an exciting men’s singles final 21-13, 19-21, 21-19.

Mahoor was seen at ease in beating Ghazala Siddique (SNGPL) 21-5, 21-8 to lift the women’s singles title.

Lt Gen (r) Arif Hasan, President Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), was the guest of honour and distributed prizes among the winners.

Results: Men’s singles final: Ali Mehdi (Wapda) bt Murad Ali (NBP) 21-13, 19-21, 21-19.

Women’s singles final: Mahoor Shahzad (Wapda) bt Ghazala Siddique (SNGPL) 21-5, 21-8.

Men’s doubles final: Attique Ch (Wapda)/Raja Hasnain (NBP) bt Awais Zahid (Wapda)/Raja Zulqarnain (NBP) 14-21, 21-16, 21-7.

Women’s doubles final: Saima Waqas (Wapda)/Ghazala Siddique (SNGPL) bt Sehra Akram/Huma Javed (Wapda) 21-17, 21-15.

Mixed doubles final: Rizwan Azam/Sara Mohmand (NBP) bt Awais Zahid/Sehra Akram (Wapda) 21-12, 21-14.

