Badminton: Mahoor bags women’s singles title

LAHORE: Living up to expectations, Mahoor Shahzad won the women’s singles title of the National Badminton Championship making short work of Ghazala Siddique 21-5, 21-8 in the final here at Nishtar Park sports complex hall Thursday.
Wapda’s Mahoor put up dazzling performance with all-round show showing vast stamina and most importantly undying spirit to outstroke SNGPL’s Ghazala.Attique Ch (Wapda) & Raja Hasnain (NBP) beat Awais Zahid (Wapda) & Raja Zulqarnain (NBP) by 14-21, 21-16, 21-7 to win men’s double title. Attique and Hasnain made a grand comeback after losing the first set of the game. The loss served a big lesson for them and infused a greater amount of confidence in them which mainly helped them to exhibit flawless game in the following parts of the match to outsmart their opponents.
Saima Waqas (Wapda) & Ghazala Siddique (SNGPL) beat Sehra Akram & Huma Javed (Wapda) by 21-17, 21-15 to claim the women doubles title. The winning pair was far ahead in technique and agility which helped them to wrap up the match without much labour. Rizwan Azam & Sara Mohmand (NBP) beat Awais Zahid & Sehra Akram (Wapda) by 21-12, 21-14 to win the mixed doubles title.
