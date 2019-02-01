Mardan march to be show of no-trust against government: Fazl

SWABI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for creating a crisis-like situation in the country.

"The PTI government has failed to honour the pledges made with the people. Our "million march" in Mardan on February 17 will be a show of no-confidence in the government," the JUI-F chief told reporters after a meeting here.

He said they would not allow the government to impose a foreign agenda in the country. "The rulers are out to promote foreign agenda but we will resist them at all forums," he said, adding the people have been suffering due to the poor policies of the incumbent government.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that he was grateful to Maulana Azazul Haq for postponing the Shahmansoor congregation, which was scheduled to be held on February 13. "Now we would fully concentrate on the Mardan march. The Shahmansoor congregation is rescheduled and now it will be held on February 23 to 24," he added.

Before talking to media, Maulana Fazal held negotiations with Maulana Azaz and exchanged views with him about various religious issues. The JUI-F leader said that they attach importance to Mardan march because it would be the first major show of power after the general elections.

"Thousands of people from different walks of life would participate in the 'million march' in Mardan," he added. He appealed to the people to participate in the march and play their role in awakening the people to follow the teachings of Islam. Maulana Fazal Ali, central naib amir of JUI-F, former provincial food minister Ghafoor Khan Jadoon and several other leaders of the party also participated in the gathering.