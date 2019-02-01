Lucky Cement 1HFY19 profit down

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Lucky Cement on Thursday reported that its profit decreased 28 percent for the half year ended December 31, 2018.
The cement-maker, in a statement, said it earned Rs6.137 billion in the 1HFY19 with earning per share of (EPS) of Rs17.92, compared to Rs8.576 billion recorded in the same period a year ago (EPS: Rs24.47). The company did not announce any cash dividend. Lucky Cement said its finance cost increased 2.46 percent to Rs774 million compared to Rs314 million a year earlier.
Topline Securities in a report said for 2QFY19, Lucky reported consolidated earnings of Rs2.8 billion (EPS: Rs8.8), down 30 percent year-on-year, which was broadly in line with street consensus. The brokerage said net sales were up 19 percent year-on-year during the outgoing quarter, owing to 25 percent year-on-year higher revenues from its subsidiary ICI Pakistan. The report added that cement segment sales were up 12 percent year-on-year, mainly on the back of significant increase in exports, led by clinker sales to regional countries.
Local sales were down 7 percent year-on-year in 2QFY19, as construction activities were affected by slowdown in overall economy, the brokerage said.
KARACHI: Lucky Cement on Thursday reported that its profit decreased 28 percent for the half year ended December 31, 2018.
The cement-maker, in a statement, said it earned Rs6.137 billion in the 1HFY19 with earning per share of (EPS) of Rs17.92, compared to Rs8.576 billion recorded in the same period a year ago (EPS: Rs24.47). The company did not announce any cash dividend. Lucky Cement said its finance cost increased 2.46 percent to Rs774 million compared to Rs314 million a year earlier.
Topline Securities in a report said for 2QFY19, Lucky reported consolidated earnings of Rs2.8 billion (EPS: Rs8.8), down 30 percent year-on-year, which was broadly in line with street consensus. The brokerage said net sales were up 19 percent year-on-year during the outgoing quarter, owing to 25 percent year-on-year higher revenues from its subsidiary ICI Pakistan. The report added that cement segment sales were up 12 percent year-on-year, mainly on the back of significant increase in exports, led by clinker sales to regional countries.
Local sales were down 7 percent year-on-year in 2QFY19, as construction activities were affected by slowdown in overall economy, the brokerage said.