PML-Q leader, guard shot dead in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: PML-Q leader Chaudhry Kashif Mehar and his gunman were shot dead at Wapda Town here on Wednesday.

Kashif was present at his house when his rival Amir Mehar and his accomplices came and allegedly opened fire at them. As a result, Kashif’s gunman Khalid was killed on the spot while Kashif died on the way to a hospital.

Reportedly, Kashif had a property dispute with Amir. Kashif had faced ten years imprisonment in PPPs city president Chaudhry Khalid Hamayun murder case. The CPO Gujranwala ordered police to arrest the accused.