close
Thu Jan 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 31, 2019

PML-Q leader, guard shot dead in Gujranwala

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
January 31, 2019

GUJRANWALA: PML-Q leader Chaudhry Kashif Mehar and his gunman were shot dead at Wapda Town here on Wednesday.

Kashif was present at his house when his rival Amir Mehar and his accomplices came and allegedly opened fire at them. As a result, Kashif’s gunman Khalid was killed on the spot while Kashif died on the way to a hospital.

Reportedly, Kashif had a property dispute with Amir. Kashif had faced ten years imprisonment in PPPs city president Chaudhry Khalid Hamayun murder case. The CPO Gujranwala ordered police to arrest the accused.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story