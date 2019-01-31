Sheikhupura RPO transferred

LAHORE: Punjab Government has transferred RPO Sheikhupura Bilal Siddique Kamyana and relieved him from the province.

According to the notification, Abdul Qadir Qayyum has been appointed as RPO Sheikhupura.

IG TAKES NOTICE: Inspector General Police Punjab, Amjad Javed Saleemi, taking notice of murder of PML-Q leader Mahr Kashif Siddique in Gujranwala, directed CPO Gujranwala to submit report and arrest the offenders immediately, upon which CPO Gujranwala Dr. Moeen Masood Submitted the preliminary report to IGP.

TAKES CHARGE: SP Tauseef Haider has assumed charge as Operation Commander at PPIC3 of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) on Wednesday. PSCA MD Ali Amir Malik, COO Akbar Nasir Khan and CAO Kamran Khan have welcomed the officer.

SEMINAR ON TRAFFIC: Commandant Training College Sheikhupura DIG Mahboob Aslam has advised the road users to avoid dangerous overtaking and over speeding because arriving late is better than never reaching the destination. He was addressing a seminar at UET Kala Shah Kaku Campus on Wednesday. Masood Aslam, Prof Dr. Kamran and Mian Pervez advocate also addressed the audience. Students, locals of the area and officers of motorway police also attended the ceremony.