Sports festival concludes at Central Prison Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The sports festival concluded at the Central Prison Peshawar here on Wednesday.

Senior Minister for Culture and Tourism Muhammad Atif Khan was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony.

The Peshawar City District Government had organised the festival. Badminton, volleyball, tug-of-war and athletics were part of the event.

The organisers said the festival was an attempt to create awareness among the prisoners about the healthy activities.

Speaking at the concluding ceremony, the minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was utilising all resources to promote sports in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He praised District Nazim Muhammad Asim Khan for organizing the sports festival for the prisoners.

Inspector General Prisons Masoodur Rehman, District Sports Officer Jamshed Baloch and councillors were also present on the occasion.

Muhammad Asim said that the City District Government had organised the sports event regularly at the Central Prison Peshawar. He said such activities had a positive impact on the prisoners. The chief guest distributed shields and prizes among the prisoners.