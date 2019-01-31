Training launched in gender, water management & climate adaptation

PESHAWAR: The Centre for Public Policy Research at the Institute of Management Sciences (IMSciences) Peshawar together with International Education for Water Education (IHE), Netherlands co-organised a five-day training event for water professionals from across Pakistan.

The event has been funded by Orange Knowledge Program (OKP) of the Organisation for Internationalisation of Education (NUFFIC). The training material has been developed by the IHE Delft resource persons. It covers key water issues in water governance. These included trans-boundary water issues, WASH, Integrated Water Management, Policy and Institutional Environment of Water Governance, Policy and Politics of Climate Adaptation, and other key topics.

Together with international experts, national experts, too, have been invited as resource persons and panellists.

The opening ceremony was addressed by Dr Muhammad Mohsin, Director IMSciences Peshawar, Professor Margreet Zwarteveen; Head of IHE Delft, Ms Josephine Frantzen; Charge d’Affairs Embassy of Netherlands, and Ms Sitara Ayaz, Chairperson, Standing Committee on the Climate Change.

Around 40 participants from across Pakistan have been chosen to participate in the training. They come from government, academia, media, international organizations as well as the private sector.

The CPPR of the IMSciences intends to set in motion a water network based on this training for awareness, advocacy and knowledge creation both, for academics and practitioners.