India will have to resolve Kashmir issue: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said India will have to resolve the issue of Kashmir according to the resolutions of United Nations. Talking to Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik and his wife Mishal Malik, who called on him at Governor’s House on Wednesday, Chaudhry Sarwar said that peace in South Asia was not possible without independence of Kashmir.

“We will not let India succeed in silencing the voice of Kashmiri youth by repression and violence. Pakistan will raise the voice for rights of Kashmiri people in the whole world,” the Punjab governor said. “Instead of silencing the voice of Kashmiri people by bullet, India should resolve the Kashmir issue according to the resolutions of United Nations and honour the basic human rights of Kashmiri people,” he added. Pakistan stands by the right to self-determination of Kashmiri people” said Sarwar.

The whole nation is with the Pakistan Army in war on terror, adding terrorism was the issue of whole polity instead of any particular party or community. The Pakistan Army has made unprecedented sacrifices in the war on terror. The Pakistani nation is united against terrorism and also respects the basic human rights, said Chaudhry Sarwar. The day is not far away when terrorism will be eradicated from Pakistan. Meanwhile, members of National Assembly Dr Karamat Khokhar and Shaukat Bhatti also called on the Punjab governor.