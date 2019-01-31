Funeral prayers for police staff martyred in Loralai attack offered

LORALAI: Funeral prayers were held on Wednesday for seven police staff martyred in Tuesday's attack at the DIG police compound in Loralai.

Balochistan IGP Mohsin Hasan Butt, Commissioner Zhob Division Basheer Ahmed Khan and Commandant Loralai Scouts Col Mukhtar were among the government officers who attended the funeral prayers.

The deceased will be laid to rest in their respective hometowns. On Tuesday, nine people were martyred when three armed suicide bombers tried to enter the DIG police compound in Loralai. The martyred included three policemen, five civil employees of police and one civilian candidate. The injured included 12 policemen and nine civilian candidates.

The police on duty responded and shot one of the three suicide bombers at the entry of DIG complex who detonated his suicide jacket. The remaining two attackers started indiscriminate firing and got into one side of the room. FC Balochistan and Army troops were called in. Around 800 candidates were safely evacuated. During the clearance operation, the remaining two suicide bombers were shot dead and the area was cleared.