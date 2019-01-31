Medical board examines Nawaz in jail

LAHORE: A medical board on Wednesday again examined former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the Kot Lakhpat Jail. According to sources, the medical board carried out an ECG and took his blood samples. His blood pressure was checked and the doctors inquired about the pain in different parts of his body. The Punjab Home Department had constituted a larger special medical board to examine the health condition of the former prime minister after the doctors suggested that he had cardiac complications and be shifted to hospital.

Sharif apprised the medical board about the pain in his chest. He also complained about muscles’ pulled and the heartache. The check-up continued for two hours. The board will send its recommendations to the interior ministry. In the light of the recommendations, the decision on the future treatment of Nawaz Sharif will be made. Earlier, Nawaz Sharif’s personal doctor Dr Adnan Khan had warned that any delay in the treatment of Nawaz Sharif could risk his health.