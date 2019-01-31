Zeeshan clinches Rehana Nazar Junior Squash title

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Zeeshan Zaib clinched the under-19 title in the 8th Rehana Nazar Rashidabad National Junior Squash Championship in Rashidabad, TandoAllahayar, on Wednesday.
Top seed Zeeshan from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat second seed Uzair Shukat from PAF 11-3, 6-11, 11-9, 12-10 in the final.
In the final of under-13 category, top seed Anas Bukhari from Punjab beat second seed M Hanif from PAF 11-7, 11-8, 11-4.
In the final of under-11 category, unseeded Obaidullah Afzal from KP stunned top seed M Zaman from Sindh 11-5, 11-7, 11-9.
KARACHI: Zeeshan Zaib clinched the under-19 title in the 8th Rehana Nazar Rashidabad National Junior Squash Championship in Rashidabad, TandoAllahayar, on Wednesday.
Top seed Zeeshan from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat second seed Uzair Shukat from PAF 11-3, 6-11, 11-9, 12-10 in the final.
In the final of under-13 category, top seed Anas Bukhari from Punjab beat second seed M Hanif from PAF 11-7, 11-8, 11-4.
In the final of under-11 category, unseeded Obaidullah Afzal from KP stunned top seed M Zaman from Sindh 11-5, 11-7, 11-9.