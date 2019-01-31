Zeeshan clinches Rehana Nazar Junior Squash title

KARACHI: Zeeshan Zaib clinched the under-19 title in the 8th Rehana Nazar Rashidabad National Junior Squash Championship in Rashidabad, TandoAllahayar, on Wednesday.

Top seed Zeeshan from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat second seed Uzair Shukat from PAF 11-3, 6-11, 11-9, 12-10 in the final.

In the final of under-13 category, top seed Anas Bukhari from Punjab beat second seed M Hanif from PAF 11-7, 11-8, 11-4.

In the final of under-11 category, unseeded Obaidullah Afzal from KP stunned top seed M Zaman from Sindh 11-5, 11-7, 11-9.