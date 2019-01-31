SHC takes notice of IOs’ no-show in NAB cases

The Sindh High Court on Wednesday took exception to the non-appearance of National Accountability Bureau’s investigation officers in NAB related cases and directed the NAB director general to ensure their appearance in court.

Hearing the bail petition of a citizen in a NAB related case, the court observed that investigation officers of the anti-graft body do not appear before the court to appraise the status of the investigation in corruption cases.

The court stated that several inquiries and investigations have been pending for the last several years without any outcome and directed the NAB DG to streamline the bureau’s workings and ensure the appearance of investigation officers in cases before the court. The official assured the court that appearance of investigation officers will be ensured.