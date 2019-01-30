Zeeshan, Uzair reach junior squash final

KARACHI: Zeeshan Zaib has set title clash with Uzair Shaukat in the under-19 category of Rehana Nazar Rashidabad National Junior Squash Championship in Rashidabad, TandoAllahayar.

In the semi-finals on Tuesday, top seed Zeeshan from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat fourth seed Shehzad Ali Khan from Punjab 11-1, 11-8, 11-4, while second seed Uzair from PAF overpowered Naveed Rehman from Sindh 11-9, 11-7, 8-11, 9-11, 11-5.

In the semi-finals of under-13 category, top seed Anas Bukhari from Punjab defeated third seed Humam Ahmed from PAF 11-9, 11-8, 11-4 and second seed M Hanif from PAF won against Mehmood Mehboob from Punjab 11-6, 8-11, 11-8, 11-7.

In the semi-finals of under-11 category, top seed M Zaman from Sindh beat Abdullah Arslan from Punjab 15-13, 11-6, 11-4, while unseeded Obaidullah Afzal from KP surprised second seed Saifullah Tareen from PAF 11-8, 11-8, 11-5.