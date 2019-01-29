20 booked for power theft in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: Police on the report of the Gepco task force Monday arrested two accused and booked 20 on charges of stealing power.

The Gepco task force along with police booked 20 people in Tatlewali when they were stealing electricity from the main lines.

ACE RECOVERS RS9M FROM CONTRACTOR: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) authorities Monday claimed recovering Rs 9 million from a contractor and depositing the amount in the national exchequer.

According to ACE Regional Director Sheikh Farid on the pleas of citizens of Narowal the ACE arrested three accused, including contractor Ghulam Nabi, over corruption and using sub-standard material in a road construction project.

KITES RECOVERED: Dhulley police Monday arrested two people and recovered thousands of kites and string rolls from them. On a tip-off, the police arrested accused Intizar Hussain and Shahzad of Shaheenabad and recovered three thousands kites and hundreds of string rolls from them.