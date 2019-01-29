Programme launched for TVET master trainers

Islamabad: With skill development being one of our top priority items, we are striving to mobilise our youth and provide them with a conducive learning environment to enable them to explore their abilities and skills and benefit from them for earning a better livelihood.

This was stated by minister for federal education and professional training Shafqat Mahmood while addressing the launching ceremony of 'Training of Master Trainers Programme' under the auspices of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission here on Monday as part of the ongoing reforms in technical education and vocational training sector of Pakistan.

The organisers said under the programme, a national pool of master trainers from various trades would be trained and certified according to the globally recognised international training and assessment courses.

The training will be delivered by the Melbourne Polytechnic Institute, Australia and Institute of Tourism, Hospitality Management, Pakistan with the collaboration of the NAVTTC and TVET SSP.

The structure of these courses has been specifically designed by the Australian Government Department of Education and Training, as per the identified international TVET sectors training needs and requirements. It is also in line with international best practice for competency-based training.

As many as 120 Master Trainers will be given certificates as per the Australian Competency Based Training & Assessment Framework. It will help build the national capacity to further support Pakistan’s National Vocational Qualifications Framework (NVQF). The master trainers completing this internationally recognised training will be from various demand-oriented trades. These MTs will then further disseminate training to TVET trainers under a cascading model approach.