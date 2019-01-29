Teachers’ wages

In Pakistan’s economy, the role of private schools can never be ignored as they have provided jobs to tens of thousands of people. But, many private school owners exploit teachers by appointing them at meagre salaries. Teachers complain about their workload and meagre salaries all the time, but there is no one to listen to their pleas. School owners do not appreciate the duties carried out by the teachers and look down upon them. I have a friend who owns a private school. He bluntly says that if any teacher does not want to work, he/she can quit. Recently, he fired a teacher just because he remained absent for a single day on account of his ill-health. For the last couple of years, we have been continuously listening that the SC has ordered private schools to reduce their fees, but we have never heard that the higher authorities have directed private school owners to fix an appropriate salary for teachers. Awarding a meagre amount of salaries to teachers is an outright exploitation. These owners must not forget that the pillars of their schools are standing because of these teachers. The government must chalk out a plan to ensure that all teachers are paid a decent amount of salary which can help them fulfil their fundamental needs.

Syed Badshah

Buner