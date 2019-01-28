close
Mon Jan 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 28, 2019

Abu Saim wins Masters Snooker crown

Sports

ISLAMABAD: Abu Saim scooped up the Jubilee Insurance Masters Snooker title following intense battle here at the Pakistan Sports Complex Hall on Sunday.

Saim defeated Muhammad Shafi 56-44, 49-63, 69-16, 90-31(90), 29-68, 79-9, 7-71, 71-53 to win the nine-frame final.

His break of 90 in the fourth frame kept him on right track to win the crown. He was leading 3-2 going into the sixth frame and kept up the check with some entertaining breaks during rest of three.

