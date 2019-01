Pre-quarters decided in Farrukh Punjab Tennis

LAHORE: The pre-quarterfinals matches of different categories were decided in the Lt Gen Farrukh Khan Memorial Punjab Open Tennis Championship 2019 here at the PLTA courts on Sunday.

In the men's singles pre-quarterfinals, Ahmad Waqas, Ahmad Kamil, Sikandar Hayat, Zaryab Pirzada, Mian Bilal, Abbas Malik and Zeeshan Ashraf notched up contrastive victories against their respective rivals.

Ahmad Waqas overcame sparred Hammad Ahmad 6-2, 7-5 while Ahmad Kamil outlasted Anas Rasool 6-2, 6-1, Sikandar Hayat defeated Rana Humayun 6-2, 6-4, Zaryab Pirzada outsmarted Hassan Said 6-2, 6-1, Mian Bilal beat Ayaz Khan 6-2, 7-5, Abbas Malik Watoo tamed Haroon Zahid 7-5, 6-4 and Zeeshan Ashraf edged past Bilal 6-2, 7-5.

In u-18 pre-quarterfinals, Ahmad Kamil, Ifham Rana, Sherhan Salim, Mohammad Said and Sameer Ahmad emerged as winners. Ahmad Kamil proved too hot for Zain Chaudhry as he outclassed his opponent by 8-0 while Ifham Rana overwhelmed Mohammad Shehryar 8-2, Sherhan Salim outpaced Bilal 8-3, Mohammad Said routed Faizan Fayyaz 8-2 and Sameer Ahmad defeated Ahmer Saeed 8-6.

The u-16 pre-quarterfinals saw Bilal Asim beating Sameer Ahmed 8-3, Hassan Ali overcoming Shaeel Durab 8-5, Arham Khan toppling Saif ul Aziz 8-4, Zain Chaudhry downing Inam Arif 8-6, Ahtesham Arif outclassing Arslan Qayyum 8-1 and Faizan Fayyaz edging out Syed Mustafa 8-4. In u-14 pre-quarterfinals, Hassan Ali outsmarted Waleed Javeed 8-3, Husnain Ali Rizwan toppled Haider Ahmad 8-3, Ahtesham Arif thumped Arslan Qayyum 8-4 and Syed Mohammad Mustafa trounced Ghazi Ahmad 8-1.

In the u-12 first round, M Shaees beat Musa Nisar 8-3, Rana Shansha beat Aqsa Akram 8-2, Zohaib Fazal beat Sarim Rasul 8-3, Saliha Zeeshan beat Maya Lone 8-5, Asad beat Mustafa Haroon 8-0, Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Rahim Zaman 8-1, Abu Bakar Talha beat Ahmad Rafiq 8-0, Omer Jawad beat Yashar Tarar 8-0 while in u-10 first round, Abu Bakar Talha beat Omer Jawab 8-0, Ismail Aftab beat Mohammad Shakib 8-2, Zohaib Afzal beat Saliha