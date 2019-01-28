Another hi-roof van catches fire in Korangi

Yet another hi-roof van caught fire in Korangi on Sunday. Fortunately, no loss of life was reported.

According to officials, a white hi-roof van caught fire near Qayyumabad Expressway within the limits of Baloch Colony police station. Reacting on the information, a fire tender and a police team also reached the site and extinguished the fire.

Police officials said the van caught fire suddenly, however, all the passengers remained unhurt as they got out immediately. They added that the actual cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained but apparently it broke out due to a short circuit. This was the fourth such incident to have occurred in Karachi in the current month as earlier three hi-roof vans have so far caught fire separately in Korangi, Orangi Town and Gulberg.