Three shot, injured in separate incidents

Three people were wounded in separate incidents of firing in parts of the city on Sunday. According to police officials, a 26-year-old youth, Babar Masood, was shot and injured by unidentified men on a motorcycle when he offered resistance during an attempted mugging near Baitul Mukarram Masjid on main University Road in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area. He was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

In another incident, a 45-year-old man, Rustam Khan, son of Shah Rasool, sustained injuries when unidentified motorcyclists shot him in the Quaidabad area. He was taken to the JPMC. Initially, the police claimed that the incident took place due to resistance during a robbery bid; however, after initial investigations, they maintained that the firing had occurred over a personal enmity. Further investigations are under way.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old youth, Mudasir, was injured when a stray bullet hit him in the Yousuf Goth area in Baldia Town. He was shifted to Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital, Karachi. Investigations are under way to ascertain the suspect who fired the bullet.