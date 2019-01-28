close
Mon Jan 28, 2019
Agencies
January 28, 2019

Bait-ul-Maal MD meets Punjab CM

National

LAHORE: Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal Managing Director Sardar Aun Abbas called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the PTI government gave utmost preference to the welfare of under-privileged people. Effective strategy is being implemented in order to include these people in the development loop. He said that welfare of these people was responsibility of the government.

Welfare project like shelter home is a great example of kindness, the CM said adding the Punjab government will set up shelter home in every district and assignment of identification of land in this regard to be completed at earliest. The chief minister said that country-wide welfare department Bait-ul-Maal gives shelter to less-privileged segment of the society and is providing them with free medical facilities. He praised the performance of Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal. Talking on this occasion, Aun Abbas said that restoration of under-privileged segment brings pleasant change to their lives.

