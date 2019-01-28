Fesco Sargodha strives to recover Rs421.54m

SARGODHA: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Sargodha Circle is striving hard to recover the outstanding electricity bills of worth Rs421.54 million from the federal and provincial departments.

Superintendent engineer Circle Javaid Anwar Sindhu said that special task forces had been formed to check the power theft incidents and cases were also being registered against the power pilferers.

The Fesco has also issued emergency complaint numbers of all Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) and XENs for information about power pilferers and so far, 457 cases have been registered against the consumers stealing electricity and recoveries of Rs9.76m were made.

He said Sargodha circle remained on top in achieving the recovery targets during the year 2018. A total of Rs421.54 million recoveries were pending before the federal and provincial government departments in five divisions of the circle, including Sargodha’s first division Rs92.20 million, Sargodha’s second division Rs51.63 million, Bhalwal division Rs12.77 million, Jauharabad Rs38.05 million, Mianwali Rs190.89 million and Sargodha’s third division Rs36.01 million. Rs6.32 million is outstanding against the federal government departments, Rs147.58 million against the provincial departments and Rs83.54 million against the city district government.