Tennis world reacts to Naomi’s Aussie Open triumph

MELBOURNE: Naomi Osaka was widely praised after beating Petra Kvitova 7-6 (7/2), 5-7, 6-4 to win the Australian Open on Saturday and become the new world number one.

Here is some of the best reaction to the Japanese 21-year-old’s achievement:

“I’m so proud of the birth of the new world queen.” —Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

“Well, after winning the US Open Naomi Osaka became a star. And now, after winning the Australian Open and becoming world number 1, she is a superstar! Congrats Champ” —Martina Navratilova

“Your future is so bright, and your talent, drive, and determination will take you far.” —Billie Jean King

“Winning back-to-back Grand Slam tournaments is a rare and special achievement, and I’m thrilled these results have propelled Naomi to the top of the women’s game.” —Chris Evert

“Brilliant service game with composure after regrouping to take the Australian Open title and become world number 1. Congratulations on both! Maturing so quickly - the future is yours!” —Tracy Austin

“To achieve the WTA world No.1 ranking is an incredible accomplishment and I would like to congratulate Naomi on realising this so early in her career.” — WTA chief executive Steve Simon.