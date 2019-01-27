Karachi and Hyderabad to host ranking tennis events

KARACHI: Four ranking tennis events, two each in Karachi and Hyderabad will be held in the next 45 days.

This was announced by Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Senior Vice President Khalid Rehmani on Saturday.

“Within the next 45 days, four ranking tennis tournaments will be held in Karachi and Hyderabad. Each city will host two events,” said Khalid.

Meanwhile, Indus Pharma Chairman Saeed Ismail urged the Sindh government to allot a piece of land for a tennis centre in Karachi.

He also requested the Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) minister to make the two tennis courts that are lying idle at the National Coaching Centre operational by handing them over to Sindh Tennis Association (STA).