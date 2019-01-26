Sahiwal incident: Khalil family dissatisfied with pace of investigation

LAHORE: The family of deceased Khalil has expressed dissatisfaction over the pace of investigation.

The brother Jalil has alleged that the accused cops are getting full protection while the victim family was on streets for justice. While addressing a press conference along with his lawyer Shahbaz Bukhari, Jalil said the president of Pakistan Arif Alvi and Senate chairman had called them in Islamabad for meeting. But, as they reached there they got to know that the president was in Karachi.

Jalil said the government was making fun of them by not showing seriousness in the matter. The lawyer said if the government failed to show progress in the investigations within two days; they will move the court on Monday. He said the JIT got arrested only five accused cops while others were still at large. He demanded the arrest of 11 remaining accused persons involved in the killings of innocent family. Meanwhile, a presentation of the CTD prepared for briefing to the top brass was also circulated on the social media. It reads that Intelligence Officer Mahar Muhammad Yasir Manzoor of the Directorate of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was martyred by Shahid Jabbar group, ex ISIS-KP in Multan on Aug 8, 2017.

Inspector Mubin (ISI) had a silver Honda City LE-7039. The same car was spotted by intelligence agencies in the possession of ISIS terrorist Adeel Hafeez in Sahiwal on Jan 13, 2019. He was killed in CTD capture or kill mission in Faisalabad two days later. The same vehicle was seen consistently following the Suzuki Alto over a number of days in January 2018, which was also transferred to Zeeshan Javed by Adeel Hafeez (ISIS). The JIT is verifying the said facts as well.