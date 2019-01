National Badminton gets under way

LAHORE: The 56th edition of the national badminton championship got underway here on Friday at the Nishtar Park Sports Complex hall.

All the seeded players had easy sailing to the next round after winning their respective ties with ease.Results: Men Team event pre-quarterfinals: Pakistan Wapda beat Pakistan Railways 3-0: Amir Saeed (Wapda) beat Haseeb Khan (Railways) by 21-15, 21-08, Awais Zahid & Attique Ch (Wapda) beat Nabeel & Saeed (Railways) by 21-9, 21-12, Abdur Rehman (Wapda) beat Fazal Rehman (Railways) by 21-14, 22-24.

HEC beat New Khan by 3-1: Muqeet Tahir (HEC) beat Zohaib (New Khan) by 21-15, 21-9, Irfan & Yasir (New Khan) beat Ahmer Jalal & Gohar Azam (HEC) by 21-11, 21-15, Ahmer Jalal (HEC) beat Mushtaq (New Khan) by 21-15, 21-6, Ammar Masood & Muqeet Tahir (HEC) beat Ali & Usman (New Khan) by 21-15, 21-17.

SNGPL beat FATA by 3-0: Shahmeer Iftikhar (SNGPL) beat Zeeshan Ali (FATA) by 21-10, 21-6, Shahmeer & Ahmed Tariq (SNGPL) beat Zeeshan & Fazal (FATA) by 21-11, 21-10, M Ali Larosh (SNGPL) beat Fazal (FATA) by 21-4, 21-10.

Pakistan Police beat PTCL by 3-0: Tahir Khan (Police) beat Zulqarnain (PTCL) by 21-7, 21-11, Masood & Tahir Khan (Police) beat Ishfaq & Asif (PTCL) by 19-21, 21-17, 21-19, Haroon (Police) beat Osama (PTCL) by 21-12, 23-25, 21-10.

KPT beat Azad Jammu Kashmir by 3-1: Nadeem Sarwar (KPT) beat Inamul Haq (AJK) by 21-12, 21-11, Uzair & Hamza (AJK) beat Nadeem & Salman (KPT) by 21-14, 21-15, Salman Zafar (KPT) beat Hamza (AJK) by 21-17, 18-21, 21-14, Asad & Iftikhar (KPT) beat Imran & Danyaal (AJK) by 21-18, 21-16.

Pakistan Army beat Sindh by 3-0: Ihtisham (Army) beat Maaz Ali (Sindh) by 21-14, 21-9, Adeel Anjum & Abdullah (Army) beat Imran Ali & Maaz Ali (Sindh) by 21-14, 21-7, Adeel Anjum (Army) beat Fahad Abbasi (Sindh) by 21-8, retired hurt.

Punjab beat Balochistan by 3-0, Mujtaba (Punjab) beat Faraz (Balochistan) by 21-5, 21-9, Usama & Umair Aslam (Punjab) beat Abdullah & Akbar Jr (Baluchistan) by 21-7, 21-11, Muteeb Sohail (Punjab) beat Hassan Zeb (Balochistan) by 21-9, 21-5.

HEC beat KP by 3-1: Muqeet Tahir (HEC) beat Tahir Shah (KP) by 15-21, 21-13, Tahir & Adnan (KP) beat Ahmer & Gohar Azam (HEC) by 20-22, 21-17, 21-16, Ammar Masod (HEC) beat Shoiab Riaz (KP) by 21-16, 21-13, Muqeet Tahir (HEC) beat Tehseen & Shoaib (KP) by 21-13, 21-16

NBP beat Islamabad by 3-0: Raja Hasnain (NBP) beat Ali Chishti (Islamabad) by 21-13, 21-9, Rizwan & Kashif (NBP) beat Shujaat Ali Khan & Ali Chishti (Islamabad) by 21-11, 21-16, Anjum Bashir (NBP) beat Shahab Khan (Islamabad) by 21-13, 21-12.