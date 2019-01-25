Govt summons PHF officials

ISLAMABAD: The government has taken serious notice of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) decision to suspend Pakistan from international events and has summoned Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) officials for important meeting today (Friday).

The News has learnt that the PHF officials would be asked to furnish reasons of this failure, failing which they could well be directed to resign.

Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Secretary Akbar Hussain Durrani is expected to meet Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar today to discuss among other things recent FIH decision. In case of PHF officials’ reluctance to tender resignation, the government under the PHF constitution could consider imposing ad-hoc. The PHF constitution makes the

Patron in Chief (Prime Minister) all-powerful to take such decisions.

Late Thursday, the PHF president in a message also decided not to accept Secretary Shahbaz Ahmad resignation. Shahbaz had recently resigned from the post. His resignation however was pending with the PHF president.

It is worth mentioning here that Shahbaz is a member of the FIH Executive Board that has all the powers to decide on important issues including imposing ban on member countries.