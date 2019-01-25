Sahiwal incident: Punjab govt admits operation error on CTD part

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly Thursday held first-ever in-camera briefing in its history on the Sahiwal tragedy amid protest from the opposition parties over absence of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

A Punjab government representative admitted operational error, committed by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officials in the Sahiwal shootout, which cost lives of the Khalil family.

The CM couldn’t attend the session as he was in Islamabad to brief Prime Minister Imran Khan on the progress in the recent untoward incident besides discussing the prevailing situation in the province and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) relations with allies.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has already been in Islamabad for the last few days.

Sources said that Home Secretary Capt (retd) Fazeel Asgher presented the proofs of deceased Zeeshan’s involvement in terrorist activities and his links with the banned organisation.

The House was briefed on the suspicious activities of Zeeshan in the past and his telephonic contact with the elements involved in terrorist activities.

During the in-camera briefing, PPP members announced its boycott whereas the PML-N members, including Rana Mohammad Iqbal Khan, Samiullah Khan and a few others, lodged a protest over the briefing given to media before the in-camera session.

Opposition members, while rejecting the report of the Joint Investigative Team (JIT) demanded a judicial commission on the issue.

Talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly, opposition leader Hamza Shahbaz expressed dissatisfaction over the in-camera briefing given by the Punjab government and stated the nation wanted to know the facts behind the tragic occurrence.

Once again rejecting the JIT report, Hamza Shahbaz called for setting up of a judicial commission on the incident which, according to him, had shocked the entire nation.

He said the opposition would continue lodging protest unless justice was done to the children who lost their parents.