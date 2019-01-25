Sahiwal killings: Surviving kids’ statements recorded in Lahore

LAHORE: The JIT on Sahiwal killings recorded the statements of children, who survived the shooting, in Chungi Amar Sidhu Thursday. JIT head Ijaz Shah along with team members reached the home of Khalil and recorded statements of two children. They could not get the statement of one girl who was too much terrified. The children told the JIT head that their father had been asking policemen not to kill them but they opened firing. Sources said the statements of five accused cops would be recorded once again today (Friday). The eyewitnesses would also be called in Lahore for their statements, they added. Meanwhile, the JIT team examined the vehicle and collected 52 empties. Sources said the JIT members collected 46 empties of SMS and 6 of 9mm. Further investigation is under way to ascertain the link of victim Zeeshan with terrorists.