PAF aircraft crashes near Mastung, pilot martyred

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: An F-7 PG aircraft of Pakistan Air Force (PAF), which was on a routine operational training mission crashed near Mastung, Balochistan on Wednesday, said a statement issued here by Directorate of Media Affairs of the PAF.
The pilot of the aircraft embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) in the tragic accident.
A board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of accident, the statement added.
ISLAMABAD: An F-7 PG aircraft of Pakistan Air Force (PAF), which was on a routine operational training mission crashed near Mastung, Balochistan on Wednesday, said a statement issued here by Directorate of Media Affairs of the PAF.
The pilot of the aircraft embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) in the tragic accident.
A board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of accident, the statement added.