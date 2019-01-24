PAF aircraft crashes near Mastung, pilot martyred

ISLAMABAD: An F-7 PG aircraft of Pakistan Air Force (PAF), which was on a routine operational training mission crashed near Mastung, Balochistan on Wednesday, said a statement issued here by Directorate of Media Affairs of the PAF.

The pilot of the aircraft embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) in the tragic accident.

A board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of accident, the statement added.