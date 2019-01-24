PFF mulls setting up football academy in capital

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) is planning to establish National Football Academy in Islamabad as the official decision in this regard is expected to be taken during the PFF Congress and Executive Committee’s meeting to be held next month.

‘The News’ has learnt that matter of establishing the academy came under discussion during the PFF delegation’s meeting with the Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza in Islamabad.

“The government has shown willingness to support the idea of establishing academy. The minister was keen to know on the football progress and planned measures to make the game of masses active nationally till the time FIFA and AFC backs the genuine body in Pakistan,” one of the delegation members, when approached, said.

Dr Fehmida promised all possible support for the PFF in its quest to establish academy in Islamabad. “All possible support will be extended to the PFF for establishing academy and initiating football activities at domestic level,” the member of the delegation added.

The PFF is already planning to convene its Congress and Executive Committee meeting in mid February to officially decide on establishing academy.

The delegation that was headed by Syed Ashfaq Hussain also apprised the minister on the former PFF officials’ decision to send back more than half a million dollars to FIFA and AFC. “She also expressed her concern over sending back the amount and supported PFF decision to probe the matter further.”

Later talking to ‘The News’, the PFF president requested media to help the federation establish result-oriented system of football in the country.

“I think till the time, the FIFA and AFC accept the genuine football body in Pakistan we should concentrate on improving domestic football. We would look into all the options and use all the resources to help the game of football get roots in Pakistan. I am confident that the best efforts would be made to generate activities at all levels.”

The PFF president quoted IPC minister as saying that the leading sports will get incentives once the task force recommendations get approval from the prime minister.

“Task force has finalised its recommendations and the approval is pending with the prime minister. Once the PM gives approval, the leading sports would have system in place,” the minister told the PFF delegation.

‘The News’ has also learnt that former PFF headed by Faisal Seleh Hayat has filed an appeal with the Supreme Court on the formalities of PFF elections that saw Syed Ashfaq Hussain coming into power.

“We would fight the case and have already moved Supreme Court on previous regime’s decisions that were taken in haste. The decisions include sending money back to FIFA and AFC and consuming over Rs200m in just eight months time.”

The PFF delegation that met IPC minister included Syed Ashfaq Hussain, Sharafat Hussain, Malik Aamir Dogar, Zahir Shah and Sardar Naveed Haider.