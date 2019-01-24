Pak-China media’s interaction increases under CPEC

BEIJING: The increased interaction between the citizens of China and Pakistan in the areas of culture, media, sports, and tourism will further strengthen the bonds of China-Pakistan friendship.

The exchange of films and television will enable the people of both countries to understand each other's culture and values, according to an article published by China Daily on Wednesday.

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), being a flagship project of BRI, has been successful in bringing the people of two countries closer. Though China and Pakistan have maintained a stable relationship for almost 70 years, somehow this relationship was only limited to diplomatic exchanges.

Thanks to CPEC, the nature of exchanges between China and Pakistan has changed and people-to-people ties have become stronger. Now it is overwhelming to see the influence of CPEC on cultural exchanges between the two countries.

With the release of first Pakistani movie "The Legend of Maula Jatt" in China, the China-Pakistan friendship is set to reach a new height. SomeChinese friends told that they can't wait to watch the first Pakistani film in Chinese cinemas.

Both film and television are important elements of culture. Films and television are carriers of culture; it is the power of the audio and visuals infilms and television that people feel themselves a part of the story. The narratives and characters in the films become a part of their lives.

Films and television provide a gateway to people to step into other cultures in order to develop a better understanding. Films and tv industry has drastically changed the societies of the world and we cannot ignore its importance. the two nations.