Thu Jan 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 24, 2019

Man found dead in varsity’s hostel room

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 24, 2019

LAHORE: A 25-year-old man was found dead in a hostel room of UET under mysterious circumstances in the Gujjarpura police limits Wednesday. Police have removed the body to the morgue for autopsy. The victim has been identified as Haroon, a resident of Gujranwala. Police said the victim had come to the university to see his friends. Police suspected he died due to poisonous substance. Forensic experts reached the crime scene and collected evidence. Further investigation is under way.

