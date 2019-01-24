Supporting Saudi Army our responsibility, says COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan Army takes it a responsibility to extend full assistance to Royal Saudi Army for their capacity building. He said this during his meeting with a delegation of Royal Saudi Army led by Chief of General Staff (CGS) General Faiyad Bin Hamed Al Rowali at General Headquarters on Wednesday. Geo strategic environment and matters related to bilateral defence cooperation were discussed, says an ISPR press release on Wednesday. The Saudi CGS thanked Pakistan Army for assistance provided by Pakistan Army especially towards training of Royal Saudi Army both at Pakistan as well as at KSA through bilateral training cooperation. He acknowledged high standards of professionalism of the Pakistan Army. COAS thanked visiting CGS for his expression of acknowledgment. Earlier on arrival at GHQ, General Faiyad Bin Hamed Al Rowali laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and was presented the guard of honour.