Sahiwal tragedy: Protesters again block Ferozepur Road

LAHORE: The family and friends of Sahiwal victims once again came on Ferozepur Road near Chungi Amar Sidhu and staged a protest demonstration against the government, pressing for speedy justice.

The protesters blocked both sides of the road for every kind of vehicular traffic and shouted slogans against the government’s top brass. The victim’s family alleged that the government officials are not cooperating with them for the identification of cops-cum-killers. They demanded immediate punishment to the cops who misused their power. The victim Khalil’s family members said the contradictory statements of government officials have created doubts about the dispensation of justice. The family demanded blood for blood. A large number of protestors also stopped the traffic flow. As a result, traffic came to a halt on Ferozepur Road and its linking arteries. Long queues of vehicles were witnessed.

Due to the sudden protest, the diversions of traffic police could also not work. However, traffic wardens kept on diverting traffic towards Chandrai Road and Walton. Meanwhile, the JIT members continued probe into the incident keeping in view different aspects. The team visited Yousafwala Police Station in Sahiwal to examine the FIR registered there on the complaint of Jalil, brother of victim Khalil. The accused cops of counter-terrorism department were shifted to Sahiwal from Lahore for investigation. The complainant of the FIR was also called to Sahiwal for identification of accused cops.

A picture of victim Zeeshan was also circulated in the media. The picture has been recovered from the cell-phone of deceased Zeeshan. The claim of the intelligence agencies was also flashed that they have found strong evidence linking Zeeshan Javed, the car driver killed along with three members of a family in Sahiwal, to a terrorist group.

Pictures of Zeeshan with Usman, a terrorist who was gunned down by the CTD personnel in an encounter in Faisalabad on January 15, were found in Zeeshan’s phone, the sources claimed. Moreover, the sources claimed the car under use by Zeeshan had been purchased in the name of Adeel Hafeez, another terrorist who was also gunned down in the January 15 encounter.