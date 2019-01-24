Masters Snooker kicks off today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD Eighteen leading players ageing 40 and over will compete in the Third Masters Snooker getting underway at the Sports Complex Hall from Thursday.Players have been divided into four groups with two groups having four players each and two having five players each. After initial round, two players from each group will make it to the quarterfinals.
