Thu Jan 24, 2019
January 24, 2019

Masters Snooker kicks off today

Sports

January 24, 2019

ISLAMABAD Eighteen leading players ageing 40 and over will compete in the Third Masters Snooker getting underway at the Sports Complex Hall from Thursday.Players have been divided into four groups with two groups having four players each and two having five players each. After initial round, two players from each group will make it to the quarterfinals.

