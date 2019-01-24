National Badminton from tomorrow

LAHORE: National Badminton Championship will swing into action here from January 25 at Nishtar Park sports complex hall.

“More than three hundred male and female players representing various teams from all the four provinces and other regions will be displaying their talent and technique in country’s premier badminton activity,“ said a spokesman of the on Wednesday.

He said the seven-day competition is a step forward to promote the game as a number of events will be contested and players, both male and female, will be getting the equal opportunity to showcase their talent. “Altogether seventeen men teams and twelve women teams will compete in the team event which widely speaks about the popularity of the badminton in the youth. Murad Ali and Mahoor Shahzad will defend their respective men’s singles and ladies singles titles. Pakistan Wapda will defend their men and women team titles.”

“PBF is taking solid measures for the uplift of the game and has evolved an ambitious activity plan to hold badminton events on regular basis,” spokesman added. He said a number of committees have been formed to hold the competition in a smooth manner. The notable performers will be awarded certificates, trophies and cash prizes.