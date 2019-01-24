No rabies vaccine in Ghotki, Khairpur districts

SUKKUR: The District and Sessions Judge, Ghotki, on Wednesday presided over a meeting to review the health facilities and expressed concern over the shortage of anti-rabies vaccines and medicines in Ghotki and Khairpur hospitals. The District Health Officer, Ghotki, told the meeting that since the Supreme Court’s orders, the health department has not purchased vaccines leading to their shortage not only in Ghotki but in other districts as well. The judge also directed the deputy commissioner, Ghotki, to visit hospitals to ensure the availability of medicines and presence of doctors. Meanwhile, the District and Sessions Judge, Larkana visited the Government Middle School Ihsan Wahan in Dokri, but could not find any teachers or students there.