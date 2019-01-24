Job fair

LAHORE: The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) on Wednesday in collaboration with private feeds manufacturers organised a job fair.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha along with the CEOs of both companies inaugurated the job fair while Director Dr Muhammad Hayat Jaspal, industry representatives, faculty members and students were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhary Hussain Ahmad said it was a good opportunity for students to connect with the industry and found a better career placement for their future. He said there were best international high standard practices available for enhancing skills and knowledge of students in poultry, meat and dairy industries. He also lauded the achievements of UVAS. He said the job fair would be very beneficial not only for students rather also for industry representatives for seeking young energetic talent for the uplift of national economy and industries in Pakistan. Prof Talat said UVAS was working closely with livestock, poultry and dairy industries to solving their issues through innovative research by utilising their trained human resource for the uplift of allied industries.