JI forms body on 2018 elections defeat

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami has set up a review commission to find out the reasons behind its poor performance in the 2018 election and to evolve suggestions for a future line of action to restore JI’s old strength in the parliament.

JI naib ameer and head of the review commission on electoral defeat Asadullah Bhutto chaired the first meeting of the commission at Mansoora here on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Sardar Zafar Husain (Secretary), Maulana Abdul Haq Hashmi (deputy Secretary), Dr Tariq Saleem and Dr Ataur Rahman as members. The meeting decided to visit central Punjab on February 7 to 9, northern Punjab on February 1oa and 11, Balochistan on February 16 and Sindh on February 17 and 18.

Speaking at the meeting, Asadullah Bhutto said the formation of the commission proved that JI was an Islamic and democratic party which was always ready to acknowledge its weaknesses and review its policies and line of action in order to make amends.

Baloch: Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch on Wednesday visited the families of the Sahiwal shooting victims. He inquired after the health of the wounded and shocked children and prayed for the departed souls.

Talking to the media and the family members, Liaqat Baloch urged the government not to hide the facts of the Sahiwal killings, show courage to accept the wrongdoing committed by police and try to rectify the situation instead of making it worse. He said any act of lawlessness committed by an individual, a party or a state institution was a crime of equal nature.

Liaqat Baloch alleged that the present government was protecting the anti-people elements. He said the government had failed to solve people’s problems and its third budget during one year proved the incompetence and the failure of the PTI. Solution to all our problems lies in corruption free governance and only the Islamic system under a neat and clean leadership could provide that, he said.