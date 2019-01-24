Polio workers protest against insecurity

SUKKUR: Polio workers on Wednesday protested against insecurity during the vaccination campaign in Kotri. Earlier, some armed men had snatched cellphones from two women polio workers Zakia and Salma who were busy in the campaign, triggering protest. The polio workers demanded security and threatened to stop working if such incidents recur. The Deputy Commissioner, Kotri, met with the victims and directed the police to arrest the criminals and ensure recovery of the cell phones. Later, the police arrested the two accused and recovered the cell phones.