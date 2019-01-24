Eight drug smugglers arrested in Mardan

MARDAN: The police have arrested eight alleged smugglers in separate actions and recovered ice and heroin worth millions of rupees, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a news conference, District Police Officer (DPO) Mohammad Sajjad Khan said the police, acting on a tip-off, recovered 1kg of ice and 1kg of heroin from a car (D-3568) at a checkpoint.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ziaullah, DSP Sheikh Maltoon circle Janzada Khan, SHOs Darvish Khan and Alamgir Khan and other officials were also present on the occasion. The DPO added that the police also arrested two alleged smugglers identified as Ibrar and Ikram, residents of Takhtbhai. The official said the arrestees were linked to an international gang and even sent narcotics to other countries through those who do labour jobs abroad.

Sajjad Khan said that in another action, the police arrested six members of an inter-provincial smugglers gang, identified as Sardar, a resident of Toru, Ashraf of Shabqadar, Asfandyar of Ekkaghund (Mohmand tribal district), Khalil of Khazana area in Peshawar, Hussain and Juma Baz of Bara.

The DPO said that the police recovered 4500 grams ice, 5,000 grams of hashish and 1,000 grams heroin from them. He said the police recovered 5,500 grams ice worth more than Rs90 million.