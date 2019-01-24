Sindh team off for Lahore for National Badminton C’ship

KARACHI: Sindh men and women’s players left for Lahore on Wednesday to participate in the 56th National Badminton Championship, which commences from Friday (tomorrow).

The men’s team consists of Imran Ali, Maaz Ali, Fahad Abbasi, Shahood Khalid, Tariq Altaf, Shahmir Nisar, Hesham Iqbal and Ibad Ahmed. Sama Asif, Sara Aftab and Iqra Rehman will represent Sindh in women’s event.

The selection committee comprising Syed Owais Ul Hassan, Farnaz Iqbal, Khawaja Iqbal and Dr Sayid finalised the players after trials last week. Dr Sayid will accompany the team as manager.

Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF) is organising the championship at Lahore’s Nishtar Park Sports Complex. More than 300 male and female players will be seen in action during the tournament.

Seventeen men and twelve women’s teams will feature in different events.Murad Ali and Mahoor Shahzad will defend singles titles in men and women’s events, respectively. WAPDA will defend both men and women team event titles.