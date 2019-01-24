Saim, Nauman reach Indus Pharma Tennis doubles final

Karachi: Saim and Nauman moved into the final of under-18 doubles in the 6th Indus Pharma National Tennis Championship at Modern Club here on Wednesday.

In the semi-final, Saim and Nauman defeated Ali and Haider Ali 7-5, 7-5. Saim and Ghufran Fiaz beat Hasnain and Hamid 6-3, 6-4 in under-16 doubles semi-final. M Ali overpowered Noor-e-Mustafa 7-5, 4-6, 7-5 in the quarter-final of men’s singles.

In the juniors 18 quarter-final, Ahsan Siddiq won against Asim Gul 6-1, 3-6, 7-5. In the under-16 singles quarter-final, Mahatir Mohammad beat Saim Danish 7-5, 6-0. In under-14 quarter-finals, Mahatir thrashed Ayan Yousuf 6-0, 6-1; Nadir Mirza smashed Zain Ehtisham 6-1, 6-3; and Hamid Yaqoob defeated Yousuf Haleem 6-3, 6-0.

In under-10 singles quarter-final, Nael Mirza beat Haris Abbas 4-2, 4-1. In the first round of under-12 singles, Ibrahim Qureshi defeated Gulsair from Hyderabad 6-0, 6-2.