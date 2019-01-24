close
Thu Jan 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 24, 2019

Saim, Nauman reach Indus Pharma Tennis doubles final

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 24, 2019

Karachi: Saim and Nauman moved into the final of under-18 doubles in the 6th Indus Pharma National Tennis Championship at Modern Club here on Wednesday.

In the semi-final, Saim and Nauman defeated Ali and Haider Ali 7-5, 7-5. Saim and Ghufran Fiaz beat Hasnain and Hamid 6-3, 6-4 in under-16 doubles semi-final. M Ali overpowered Noor-e-Mustafa 7-5, 4-6, 7-5 in the quarter-final of men’s singles.

In the juniors 18 quarter-final, Ahsan Siddiq won against Asim Gul 6-1, 3-6, 7-5. In the under-16 singles quarter-final, Mahatir Mohammad beat Saim Danish 7-5, 6-0. In under-14 quarter-finals, Mahatir thrashed Ayan Yousuf 6-0, 6-1; Nadir Mirza smashed Zain Ehtisham 6-1, 6-3; and Hamid Yaqoob defeated Yousuf Haleem 6-3, 6-0.

In under-10 singles quarter-final, Nael Mirza beat Haris Abbas 4-2, 4-1. In the first round of under-12 singles, Ibrahim Qureshi defeated Gulsair from Hyderabad 6-0, 6-2.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports