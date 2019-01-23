Saudi general discusses regional security with Gen Zubair

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: General Fayyadh Bin Hamid Al Ruwaili, Chief of the General Staff, Armed Forces of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) along with a delegation met General Zubair Mahmood Hayat at JSHQ Tuesday. Chairman and Chief of the General Staff, KSA co-chaired the 5th round of Pak-KSA JMCC Meeting, says an ISPR press release.
Regional security situation and bilateral military engagements & training cooperation came under discussion.
RAWALPINDI: General Fayyadh Bin Hamid Al Ruwaili, Chief of the General Staff, Armed Forces of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) along with a delegation met General Zubair Mahmood Hayat at JSHQ Tuesday. Chairman and Chief of the General Staff, KSA co-chaired the 5th round of Pak-KSA JMCC Meeting, says an ISPR press release.
Regional security situation and bilateral military engagements & training cooperation came under discussion.