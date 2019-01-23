close
Wed Jan 23, 2019
January 23, 2019

Saudi general discusses regional security with Gen Zubair

National

January 23, 2019

RAWALPINDI: General Fayyadh Bin Hamid Al Ruwaili, Chief of the General Staff, Armed Forces of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) along with a delegation met General Zubair Mahmood Hayat at JSHQ Tuesday. Chairman and Chief of the General Staff, KSA co-chaired the 5th round of Pak-KSA JMCC Meeting, says an ISPR press release.

Regional security situation and bilateral military engagements & training cooperation came under discussion.

