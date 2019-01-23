Israel, US test ballistic missile interceptor

JERUSALEM: The Israeli and US defence ministries said Tuesday they had successfully tested ballistic missile interceptors deployed at Israeli airbases.

The tests came a day after the latest deadly exchange of fire between Israel and Iranian forces operating in Syria.

The Arrow 3 interceptor system, designed to shoot down missiles above the atmosphere, was deployed at air force bases across Israel two years ago.

An Israeli defence ministry statement said Tuesday that the system´s radars had detected the target, a replica missile launched from central Israel.

"At the right moment, the Arrow 3 interceptor was launched toward the target and successfully completed its mission," it said.

Arrow 3 is intended to serve as Israel´s highest-altitude missile interception system.

Systems for intercepting incoming missiles at lower altitudes are either already deployed or close to becoming operational.

In December Iran confirmed that it had carried out a missile test, after Western powers sharply criticised a launch of medium-range ballistic missiles.